RBI policy: Yes, it can and it did

The last MPC policy of the FY21 was not so least after all. While the status quo on rates and the accompanying accommodative stance was expectedly reiterated, the policy saw a flurry of announcements on liquidity, regulation and supervision, deepening of financial markets among others.

All such non-interest rate measures have either extended the liquidity lifeline or helped in widening the scope of market participation.

From a thumbnail perspective, we view RBI policy as an adept balance of three thoughts (CAN) - continuity of policy in the near term, provision of Accommodation for bond markets from fiscal pressure, and eventual normalization of interest rates, below we argue why.

Continuity of policy

On policy, the MPC reiterated its accommodative stance on monetary policy as long as necessary – at least during the current financial year and into the next financial year – to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of Covid on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward. Both decisions were backed by unanimous voting of 6-0 from the MPC.

However, three recent macroeconomic implications for the central bank are key in the near to medium term – 1) Rollout of Vaccine 2) Normalization of inflation to fall within RBI’s inflation-targeting band and 3) Union Budget that made a credible and transparent attempt to boost the underlying growth recovery via desirable fiscal adjustments.

Taking the above into account, we believe the RBI will need to carry out a balancing act by persisting with its accommodative policy stance (aided by the recent moderation in inflation) at least until H1 FY22.

Provision of accommodation for bond markets from fiscal pressure

In his address, Governor Das directly offered guidance on liquidity and allayed concerns around its withdrawal, recognizing the need to support the nascent growth recovery. He stated “The RBI stands committed to ensure the availability of ample liquidity in the system and thereby foster congenial financial conditions for the recovery to gain traction."

At the same time, the objective of gradual calibration of liquidity surplus, that commenced with the introduction of the variable rate reverse repo auction, was carried forward by RBI by rejigging the liquidity toolkit.

The liquidity withdrawal via restoration of the CRR to its pre-pandemic levels is likely to get supplemented via OMO purchases to minimize the disruption from the elevated supply of bonds. Further, the anticipated moderation in FY22 BoP surplus to USD 60 bn from an estimated level of USD 100 bn in FY21 would also create some legroom (by moderating the rupee liquidity overhang) for further yield management via OMOs/Operation Twist.

We note that the central bank absorbed ~26% of net g-sec supply between Apr-Jan FY21 while its Operation Twist purchases managed to offset the adverse pressure on duration from government’s Debt Switch operations.

Hence, the RBI would need to fill the demand-supply gap in the g-sec market with a similar aggressive operation as in FY21 with proper communication to market participants. This would help in lowering the upside in yields and turning it in sync with the accommodative policy stance – also alluded to by the Governor in his statement today.

Normalization of interest rates

Moving further, we continue to stick to our view that the final leg of policy normalization will be via interest rates, with RBI opting for a 25 bps increase in repo rate in Feb-22 to account for the stability in the growth recovery process, the gradual return of pricing power, and the likelihood of tapering of ongoing quantitative easing programs by systemically important central banks.

However, prior to this explicit shift in policy stance, we also expect the RBI to normalize the width of the LAF corridor to its pre-Covid level of 25 bps from the current level of 65 bps by a gradual increase in the reverse repo rate. It is critical that this upward adjustment in the reverse repo rate is accompanied by continued OMO/OT support to curb any build-up of pressure on the term premiums.

From a bond market perspective, the trading range for the 10Y g-sec yield has shifted upwards to 6.00-6.25% from 5.75-6.00% in recent months. While the combination of accommodative monetary policy stance, forward guidance, and liquidity surplus would keep yields anchored at the lower end, fiscal pressures would push it towards the upper end, which to some extent will get offset through RBI’s bond market interventions.

A break on the lower side is possible if India’s g-secs get listed on the global bond indices. Similarly, a break on the upside could materialize on continued run-up in commodity prices, sovereign ratings downgrade, or extreme global risk aversion.

