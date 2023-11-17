Opinion
Bajaj Finance rap shows need to balance financial inclusion, consumer protection
Summary
- The regulator has directed Bajaj Finance to halt digital loans through two products, saying the company violated a few of its digital-lending rules.
On Wednesday the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed Bajaj Finance to halt digital loans through two products, eCom and Insta EMI Card, saying the company violated a few of its digital-lending rules.
