Opinion
More than a rate cut: RBI’s decision reinforces its dual mandate
Summary
- Amid global uncertainty thanks to unpredictable US tariffs, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously effected a rate cut and shift in stance. This gives the Indian economy a confidence boost without compromising its inflation-checking mandate.
In a move widely anticipated by analysts, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6% and shifted its monetary policy stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘accommodative.’
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more