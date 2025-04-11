More than a rate cut: RBI’s decision reinforces its dual mandate

Interestingly, during the six MPC meetings held in the calendar year 2024, the panel had chosen to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. These decisions, however, were not without internal debate, particularly regarding whether rate cuts were warranted to support growth. The voting pattern across those meetings revealed a split: a 5:1 majority in favour of maintaining the status quo in February, April, and October 2024, and a narrower 4:2 majority in June, August, and December 2024.