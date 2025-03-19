The passage of the RBI rate action is not just your or my concern; the RBI also shares it. Due to certain non-recurring events, liquidity remains tight, e.g. the RBI intervention in the forex market to support the rupee and equity offloading by foreign institutional investors. The extent of the RBI intervention in the forex market is lower now than in October-December 2024. As banking system liquidity becomes surplus from deficit, and hopefully the RBI announces further rate cut(s), we will see lower loan rates in the new fiscal year.