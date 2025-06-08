Has RBI unleashed its arsenal too soon for the economy?
India’s demand constrained economy can expect a gush of liquidity, thanks to the central bank’s loose-money policy settings. But uncertainty strapped economic agents need confidence more than liquidity to get private investment and demand going.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has acted with intent; a cumulative 100-basis-point rate cut since February, to be followed by a bold 100-basis-point reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) that will infuse ₹2.5 trillion into the banking system later this year.