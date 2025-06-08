Has RBI unleashed its arsenal too soon for the economy?

Credit demand has slowed, lately. Banks are not capital-starved, but opportunity-starved. They are sitting on idle funds, with limited avenues for prudent deployment. More liquidity in this backdrop may lubricate the financial system, but do little to energize its core. Persistent demand-side uncertainties tend to make credit appetite anaemic, as confidence is patchy, which means that the policy’s outcome may be partial at best and counterproductive at worst.