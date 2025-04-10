RBI has done its bit: Fiscal and trade policy moves must do the rest
Summary
- The central bank’s rate cut and deft management will help India’s economy absorb the US tariff blow, but we also need a government response: hike state spending, initiate trade reforms, pursue deregulation, expedite trade pacts and stay vigilant on dumping.
It may just be a coincidence that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the rate-cut decision of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on 9 April, the day that the US imposed ‘reciprocal tariffs’: i.e., additional ad-valorem import duties at higher-than-baseline rates aimed at a group of targeted countries, including India.