RBI has done its bit: Fiscal and trade policy moves must do the rest

What else has RBI done?: It has finally changed its stance from “neutral" to “accommodative," accompanied by a clarification from Governor Sanjay Malhotra that this should be seen only in conjunction with rates and not be confused with its approach to liquidity management. This reaffirms that its next move will only be either another rate cut or the status quo, whereas the earlier stance implied that RBI could also hike its policy rate, which is now very unlikely. This will provide much needed clarity for policy transmission, so that bank deposit and lending rates also soften.