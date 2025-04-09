RBI’s monetary policy has clearly pivoted but it faces a hazy path ahead
Summary
- Its change in stance to ‘accommodative,’ to go with a rate cut, leaves no doubt over the direction of policy rates. High global economic uncertainty may require some deft manoeuvring on the rupee, though. Choppy trade could spark a worldwide currency war.
With America’s sudden trade onslaught taking the world to the brink of commercial chaos, the economic outlook for India, like for other countries, has taken a turn for the worse. So, it is not surprising that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) attention has turned decisively to supporting growth.