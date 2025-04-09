RBI’s monetary policy has clearly pivoted but it faces a hazy path ahead

While RBI’s February cut was the first since its post-pandemic inflation fight, its stance revision of 9 April confirms a monetary policy pivot towards fuelling growth. This was also the day that US ‘reciprocal tariffs’ were to kick in, which partly explains why the risk of India’s economy slowing was judged to outweigh that of inflation heating up. Those tariffs have set the stage for an ugly US clash with its major trade partners, particularly China, which will make global shipments shudder and could send the global economy into a tizzy—or worse.