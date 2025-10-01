RBI’s pause: When monetary flexibility meets growth uncertainty
Summary
With inflation easing, RBI has room to cut rates. But further rate cuts are contingent on how key risks to India's economic growth, including the US's steep tariffs, play out.
The Reserve Bank of India’s October policy was a close call with growing clamour for easing of policy rates as India’s growth outlook has become more uncertain.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story