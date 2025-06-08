The Reserve Bank’s leap of faith: A big rate cut is very hard to justify
India’s central bank has gone out of its way to support growth, but it is far from clear if a loose monetary policy can do that without stoking inflation. Growth matters, as RBI said, but aspiration mustn’t be confused with potential.
It’s a study in contrasts. About a month to the day, the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged in a wait-and-watch response to the uncertainty about how President Donald Trump’s tariffs will raise inflation and/or slow growth, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) saw no merit in waiting for the fog to lift.