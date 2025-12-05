The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) credit policy announced on Friday did come as a surprise. The policy repo rate was cut to 5.25% from 5.5%. This cut was ostensibly to support economic growth, which is quite strong today but was found to require a prop nonetheless.
RBI’s rate cut is a surprise, given its recent signals, but whether it’ll spur investment is the question
SummaryRBI deemed growth in need of monetary policy support amid low inflation and made an assurance of liquidity, which usually tightens in December, though its $5 billion dollar swap is curious. Whether RBI’s rate cut will spur investment is now the question.
