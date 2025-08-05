Is credit demand really slowing? RBI’s liquidity push tells a different story

When the central bank calibrates system liquidity in line with its monetary policy stance, its primary objective is to ensure adequate credit flow to the productive sectors of the economy. Importantly, the central bank should remain largely agnostic about which channel—banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and capital markets—provides this credit. The transmission of policy rates and liquidity impulses varies across these channels, influencing the volume of credit each one delivers. Another key factor is each channel’s capacity to meet the credit needs of different borrower segments. Let’s unpack this.