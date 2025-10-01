Festive bonanza effect? India’s Reserve Bank has done well by preserving its firepower for later
India’s central bank did not budge on its policy rate despite subdued inflation. But then, it also raised its GDP growth forecast. Overall, it has prudently sought to balance optimism with caution in an outlier year marked by fiscal relief and global uncertainty
America’s tariffs did not just upend India’s trade forecasts, they clouded the economic outlook with uncertainty, even though our growth impulses seem intact so far. So, it isn’t a surprise that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday chose not to join forces with the Centre’s fiscal stimulus by announcing a cut in its policy rate of interest.