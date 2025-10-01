That said, Trump’s targeting of India has cast a shadow on our trade prospects that is hard to ignore. Global growth is expected to weaken and we can face a series of knock-on effects. This is reason enough for RBI to tread cautiously. By its next policy meeting in December, it would have more data at hand to go by in assessing how badly these US moves have affected our economy. If a case emerges for easier credit conditions, it could take action then.