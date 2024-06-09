RBI regulation is ‘Unpredictable’ only when it should be

In recent years, RBI has being putting REs to extra scrutiny. Its recent strictures on Kotak Mahindra Bank followed action taken against several others. It placed curbs on HDFC Bank back in 2020, with its dragnet extending to PayTM, Bank of Baroda’s app, IIFL Finance, JM Financial Products, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra Financial Services, among others; fintech players and asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) have not escaped its lens.