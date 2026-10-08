RBI’s repo rate hike: Inflation must be tackled in a global context weighing against macro stability

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
3 min read8 Oct 2026, 07:31 AM IST
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RBI’s span of oversight covers broader macro stability in a global context that’s no longer benign. (Bloomberg)
Summary
The Indian central bank’s first rate hike since early 2023 aims to tame inflation. That’s reassuring. Macro stability, however, covers far more than domestic price levels—and it’s an external challenge that may prove harder to stare down.

Sustained oil price pressures amid hostilities in West Asia along with food-price escalation in an El Niño year could spark generalized inflation across India. So, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had little choice but to pivot its policy.

As widely expected, its rate-setting panel voted in one voice to raise RBI’s repo rate—at which it lends short-term money to banks—by 25 basis points to 5.50%. The rates at which it absorbs and injects liquidity also saw a matching rise to keep that band stable at a quarter of a percentage point below and above that policy rate, respectively.

Also Read | RBI MPC: beginning of a short and calibrated hike cycle

This is the first hike in more than three-and-a-half years. Inflation data explains RBI’s worry. With India’s retail price level in August 4.8% above last year’s, the reading was above its central target of 4%. With the second-order effects of supply shocks in some evidence, RBI sees it averaging above 5.8% over the rest of the year.

“It is clear that inflation and its outlook are not benign as they were last year,” said Governor Sanjay Malhotra. “In this milieu, recalibrating the policy rate is imperative.” The central bank’s stance, thus, was shifted to ‘calibrated tightening’ from ‘neutral’ (by a 4: 2 panel vote).

Also Read | RBI set to hike rates as inflation risks mount

While watchers of economic growth tend to view such pivots with dismay, they have good reason not to fret. Indicators of the economy’s expansion have been remarkably resilient. RBI now sees India’s GDP growing 7.1% in 2026-27, up from 6.7% expected earlier. Factory activity has held up despite cost pressures, while services have kept a steady pace across sub-sectors.

Notably, India’s GDP data for April-June showed a pick-up in private investment. A sustained revival on this front would depend less on the cost of capital than trends of consumption, which have looked up since last year’s tax relief and could be aided by fresh GST reforms in the offing.

As RBI’s revised stance suggests even tighter credit to come, reform-stirred ‘animal spirits’ would need to drive business expansion all the more. A cool-off in retail lending, though, may help contain a risk build-up while also helping attain the price stability required as a basis for sustainable long-term growth.

Also Read | RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is trying to make up for lost time

In many ways, inflation control is the relatively easy part. RBI’s span of oversight covers broader macro stability in a global context that’s no longer benign. As credit gets dearer globally, especially in the US, RBI’s rate hike rescues the US-India yield gap from a squeeze that was turning Indian assets less attractive to foreign investors. Yet, it only takes that spread back to square one.

The challenge that has stiffened lately is far bigger: of getting sufficient capital inflows in the face of bulky outflows to cover India’s trade deficit. Wobbles on this front show up in rupee weakness, with RBI hard pressed to contain volatility. This year’s bonanza of dollar deposits can only offer interim relief, while the resultant gush in rupee liquidity came with the risk of looser monetary policy than intended.

That RBI said it would mop up excess liquidity so that the weighted average call rate stays in sync with its policy rate is welcome, though the proof will be in the mopping. Since it did not raise the slice of deposits that banks must set aside as a cash reserve, bond sales will have to get that done.

For domestic financial stability, RBI plans to set up a consultative panel on financial markets. As for capital flows, RBI noted some bright spots. But so long as the economy faces external uncertainty, there might be no let up.

About the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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