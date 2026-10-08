RBI’s repo rate hike: Inflation must be tackled in a global context weighing against macro stability

Sustained oil price pressures amid hostilities in West Asia along with food-price escalation in an El Niño year could spark generalized inflation across India. So, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had little choice but to pivot its policy.
Sustained oil price pressures amid hostilities in West Asia along with food-price escalation in an El Niño year could spark generalized inflation across India. So, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had little choice but to pivot its policy.
As widely expected, its rate-setting panel voted in one voice to raise RBI’s repo rate—at which it lends short-term money to banks—by 25 basis points to 5.50%. The rates at which it absorbs and injects liquidity also saw a matching rise to keep that band stable at a quarter of a percentage point below and above that policy rate, respectively.
As widely expected, its rate-setting panel voted in one voice to raise RBI’s repo rate—at which it lends short-term money to banks—by 25 basis points to 5.50%. The rates at which it absorbs and injects liquidity also saw a matching rise to keep that band stable at a quarter of a percentage point below and above that policy rate, respectively.
This is the first hike in more than three-and-a-half years. Inflation data explains RBI’s worry. With India’s retail price level in August 4.8% above last year’s, the reading was above its central target of 4%. With the second-order effects of supply shocks in some evidence, RBI sees it averaging above 5.8% over the rest of the year.
“It is clear that inflation and its outlook are not benign as they were last year,” said Governor Sanjay Malhotra. “In this milieu, recalibrating the policy rate is imperative.” The central bank’s stance, thus, was shifted to ‘calibrated tightening’ from ‘neutral’ (by a 4: 2 panel vote).
While watchers of economic growth tend to view such pivots with dismay, they have good reason not to fret. Indicators of the economy’s expansion have been remarkably resilient. RBI now sees India’s GDP growing 7.1% in 2026-27, up from 6.7% expected earlier. Factory activity has held up despite cost pressures, while services have kept a steady pace across sub-sectors.
Notably, India’s GDP data for April-June showed a pick-up in private investment. A sustained revival on this front would depend less on the cost of capital than trends of consumption, which have looked up since last year’s tax relief and could be aided by fresh GST reforms in the offing.
As RBI’s revised stance suggests even tighter credit to come, reform-stirred ‘animal spirits’ would need to drive business expansion all the more. A cool-off in retail lending, though, may help contain a risk build-up while also helping attain the price stability required as a basis for sustainable long-term growth.
In many ways, inflation control is the relatively easy part. RBI’s span of oversight covers broader macro stability in a global context that’s no longer benign. As credit gets dearer globally, especially in the US, RBI’s rate hike rescues the US-India yield gap from a squeeze that was turning Indian assets less attractive to foreign investors. Yet, it only takes that spread back to square one.
The challenge that has stiffened lately is far bigger: of getting sufficient capital inflows in the face of bulky outflows to cover India’s trade deficit. Wobbles on this front show up in rupee weakness, with RBI hard pressed to contain volatility. This year’s bonanza of dollar deposits can only offer interim relief, while the resultant gush in rupee liquidity came with the risk of looser monetary policy than intended.
That RBI said it would mop up excess liquidity so that the weighted average call rate stays in sync with its policy rate is welcome, though the proof will be in the mopping. Since it did not raise the slice of deposits that banks must set aside as a cash reserve, bond sales will have to get that done.
For domestic financial stability, RBI plans to set up a consultative panel on financial markets. As for capital flows, RBI noted some bright spots. But so long as the economy faces external uncertainty, there might be no let up.