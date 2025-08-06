August MPC: A balanced policy that did not yield a rate cut
Summary
RBI's monetary policy is cautious, keeping rates steady amid improved inflation forecasts. While short-term outlooks are positive, long-term projections raise concerns.
The Reserve Bank of India’s latest monetary policy decision was broadly balanced. RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) clearly outlined both the upside and downside, signalling a nuanced and carefully considered approach.
