Mint Quick Edit | Suspense over RBI policy: Is a jumbo rate cut likely?
Summary
That the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will move to make credit cheaper in support of the economy’s growth is widely expected. But could a jumbo repo rate cut of a half percentage point be in the offing?
With inflation under control, it seems likely that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will cut its policy repo rate on Friday. Many observers expect no less. Whether it’ll be a quarter of a percentage point cut or half has been under debate.
topics
