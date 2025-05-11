India’s transmission of repo rate changes has improved over time

Fourth, since June 2018, the responses of deposit rates and MCLRs appear to be better aligned. Ever since the MCLR came into existence, there has been better transmission compared with earlier times when banks used the base rate. During the January 2015 to May 2018 period, a span that saw repo-rate reduction of 200 basis points and banks adopt the MCLR (starting fiscal year 2016-17), had only the base rate been used, the lending rate would have fallen by only 105 basis points, instead of the 117.5 basis points that was actually recorded. Therefore, the 2016 shift from the base rate to the MCLR can be said to have improved the transmission of monetary policy.