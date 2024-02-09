RBI review: A policy pivot is not on the central bank’s cards

After a broadly non-inflationary budget, central-bank watchers were looking for a signal of when policy easing could begin. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offered no hint on Thursday when it declared the outcome of its latest policy review. Not only did it leave its key rates steady, it held on to “withdrawal of accommodation" as its stance, with a hawkish eye on inflation that pushes forth expectations of a repo rate cut well into the next fiscal year. This rate, at which RBI lends overnight money to banks, stays at 6.5% for now. Other linked rates are also unmoved as a result. Even though average inflation dipped to 5.5% during April-December 2023 from 6.7% in 2022-23 and is tipped to ease further to RBI’s 4% target by the July-September quarter, it is projected to reach 4.6% and 4.7% respectively in the subsequent two quarters. For RBI to earn its spurs as an inflation-vanquisher—though it has had some government help—it needs the transmission of its past actions complete and price stability achieved durably. “The job is not yet finished, and we need to be vigilant about new supply shocks that may undo the progress made so far," said Governor Shaktikanta Das.

It is clear that RBI wants inflation not just to drop to 4%, but also stay there sustainably, serving as a basis for prosperity free of rupee-erosion-variability risk as we go along. However, with food prices seeing sharp volatility, an air of uncertainty hangs over our retail-price trajectory. Crop sowing has made late-season gains and the Centre’s commodity containment efforts have had an effect, but normal monsoon rains will surely have to chip in for food prices to be held in check. Even then, given our energy imports, external geopolitical rumbles could send calculations awry. All this explains RBI’s caution. So, while a prolonged repo ‘pause’—following a 250 basis points increase from May 2022 to February 2023—forms a plateau that may suggest a downward move is due, the fact that the central bank is not yet ready to adopt a “neutral" stance indicates otherwise. In his speech, Das said that RBI would keep up its use of a wide range of tools to manage systemic liquidity, including those for fine-tuning. While money and bond market signals may suggest some tightness, we could expect sponge-ups of liquidity as well as money-infusing operations by RBI, with their balance based on a finely calibrated calculus.

Fortunately, the economy has been chugging along firmly. RBI’s forecast of a 7% increase in real GDP for 2024-25 points to a fourth straight year of expansion at or above that important mark. With several indicators vouching for the economy’s strength, RBI may not need to worry about a cost-of-capital squeeze on economic activity. Another relief is that external-sector turbulence now looks distant in our rear-view mirror, so risks on that front need not distract RBI in its three-way trapeze act under the ‘Impossible Trinity’ of macro-economics. Rupee volatility, for example, is not expected to be a big problem and the governor reiterated that its exchange rate would be market determined. Should the US Federal Reserve reduce its Fed funds rate, then dollar borrowings by Indian businesses could rise and other capital flows may be influenced, but RBI has a solid stash of reserves and inflows have been robust. These conditions place monetary policymakers in a favourable position to pursue low and stable inflation. RBI, laudably, seems in no mood to relent on that goal until it has been achieved.