RBI’s rulebook for bank-financed buyouts will reshape M&A market dynamics but not leave private credit without a role
RBI’s draft framework for bank-led acquisition finance is pragmatic, well-calibrated and leaves plenty of space for private credit to fund buyouts. In all, Indian acquisition finance is set to become deeper, more diversified and cheaper for the most credit-worthy.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) draft framework for bank-led acquisition finance marks a decisive policy turn: Indian banks can now enter the acquisition finance market within a clear perimeter, reshaping the competitive dynamics between banks and private credit funds.