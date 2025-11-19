Funding has been limited to Indian listed companies acquiring ‘control’ in domestic or overseas companies, either at the acquirer level or through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for strategic purposes, and creating long-term value rather than short-term financial engineering; the acquisition value must be backed by two independent valuations and banks must not finance more than 70% of that value, with a minimum 30% equity contribution in cash coming from the acquirer. Also, the post-transaction leverage is capped at a debt-to-equity ratio of 3:1.