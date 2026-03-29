The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) draft amendment directions released this month are timely and appropriate. These will hopefully persuade banks to prioritize resource deployment for controlling digital fraud overall and not just in payments.
RBI’s rule on digital fraud compensation should push banks to invest in modern systems to protect customers
SummaryRBI’s directive on compensation for digital fraud is a whip-crack that banks must heed. They must invest in high-end systems designed explicitly to safeguard customers. As online scams grow more sophisticated, data sharing networks will help.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) draft amendment directions released this month are timely and appropriate. These will hopefully persuade banks to prioritize resource deployment for controlling digital fraud overall and not just in payments.
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