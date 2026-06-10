RBI’s rupee challenge should nudge it to tighten monetary policy—even the US Fed may have to

India has announced a raft of measures to revive global confidence in the sagging rupee. The best thing about the package announced last Friday is what’s not in it: capital controls.
During the 2013 currency crisis, authorities had slashed the dollar amount that individual savers could legally take out of the country in a year. This time, they wisely left India’s $250,000 limit untouched.
Nowadays, that money is widely used for everything from funding foreign education to buying stocks in the US and homes in Dubai. Such a step would have been deeply unpopular.
It might even have backfired. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already made one big move to crush the build up of speculative short positions in the rupee, though it had to be partially rolled back. The measure did nothing to dispel the negative sentiment around the exchange rate.