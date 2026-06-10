RBI’s rupee challenge should nudge it to tighten monetary policy—even the US Fed may have to

So instead of sticks, authorities decided to go with a carrots-only approach, telling state-run firms and local banks to raise dollars overseas, bring them home and get a big discount on their hedging cost until 30 September. Although I was not expecting RBI to once again subsidize the cost of external borrowing—it was controversial even during the emerging-market selloff sparked by the US Federal Reserve’s 2013 taper tantrum—I guess the thinking was that if it worked then, it would work again.