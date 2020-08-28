RBI’s 'Operation Twist' to play with yields

The yield curve for government debt represents the valuation by investors of securities with different maturities. It reflects their valuation of income streams at different points of time after factoring in inflation expectations and the time path of government spending. If investors expect higher inflation in the future or increased government spending over time or both, then long-term rates will be higher than short-term rates. The higher long-term rates become essential to compensate for the expected loss of purchasing power on account of a rise in prices and to finance increased borrowing from the government. Given this, the current higher rates of return on long-term bonds seem to be in line with the economic fundamentals. The recently released consumer expectations survey by RBI suggests that consumers expect an increase in inflation over a one-year period. Government spending is definitely expected to increase substantially to counter the effects of the pandemic and the lockdown on economic activity. Therefore, even if RBI succeeds in flattening the yield curve, it will do so by ignoring the underlying factors driving the time value of money and distorting financial decisions.