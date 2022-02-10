The first monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting after the budget was expected to be a close call, given the reality of rising inflationary pressures on the one hand and fiscal dominance, requiring continued RBI support to government borrowing, on the other. In the event, it proved to be anything but!

The status quo on rates (repo at 4% and reverse repo at 3.35%) and stance (accommodative) announced by the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday indicates the MPC seems oblivious of the sea change in the underlying macroeconomic fundamentals since the time it embarked on the path of extraordinary monetary easing after the pandemic.

On the growth front, gross domestic product (GDP) is now estimated to grow at 9.2% this fiscal and 7.8% next fiscal. Contrast this with the 6.6% contraction in 2020-21 because of the devastation caused by covid and the pandemic-induced national lockdown. Inflation, meanwhile, is expected to still rule high – at 5.3% in 2021-22, following a year when average inflation crossed the upper-end of MPC’s target rate of 2-6% at 6.2%.

Given the decisive shift in the growth-inflation balance, the MPC was expected to respond by signalling a change at least in stance if not the policy rate. Instead, by holding out the prospect of benign inflation of 4.5% next fiscal - unbelievable at a time when all indications are to the contrary, the MPC has chosen to turn a blind eye to the very real danger of inflation getting entrenched.

Remember that RBI’s accommodative stance goes as far back as June 2019, i.e. pre-pandemic, while the status quo on rates goes back to its emergency out-of-calendar meet of May 2020.

By any yardstick, that is an extraordinarily long time for monetary policy to remain accommodative. Bear in mind that, in fact, the RBI kept policy more accommodative than even what the MPC intended by lowering the reverse repo rate, widening the corridor between the repo and reverse repo rates. Not to mention aggressive open market operations aimed at flooding the system with liquidity in a bid to the system in surplus liquidity and thereby ensure the success of the government’s borrowing programme.

Central banks of almost all major economies, except China, have already begun to tighten monetary policy in response to higher global inflation. In this scenario, and given the improvement in growth impulses, the MPC was widely expected to signal a willingness to contemplate withdrawing some policy support to the government’s borrowing programme and shift gear to inflation control, perhaps.

Instead, the MPC opted for more of the same. More likely than not, the reason is that the Union budget announced on 1 February has put a spoke in the RBI’s wheels. Just when the Bank had finally begun to withdraw liquidity, admittedly at snail’s pace, the success of the government’s gigantic borrowing programme of ₹14.95 trillion is critically dependent on continued support from the RBI. As the government’s banker, the latter has the onerous responsibility of ensuring the borrowing goes through without rocking the boat.

That is going to be a tall task since bond markets have clearly indicated their unwillingness to bite, and the yield on benchmark 10-year government securities had moved up to close to 6.9% post Budget, up from 6% less than a year ago.

Sure, the governor promised to finetune liquidity through a careful balancing of variable rate repo and reverse repo operations. But in practice, this kind of finetuning calls for an exceptional level of agility and sophistication that few central banks in the world, including banks like the Federal Reserve, possess. Given that excess liquidity in the system still hovers at close to ₹8 trillion, there is only that much finetuning the RBI can do. The fallout, inevitably, will be high and rising inflation. There is no way India can expect to remain an outlier in a globalized world.

In a nutshell, the RBI has once again favoured its role of the government’s debt manager over that of inflation manager to the people of India. And the MPC, sadly, has chosen to go along with it.

