RBI should focus on managing inflation, not govt borrowing

Sure, the governor promised to finetune liquidity through a careful balancing of variable rate repo and reverse repo operations. But in practice, this kind of finetuning calls for an exceptional level of agility and sophistication that few central banks in the world, including banks like the Federal Reserve, possess. Given that excess liquidity in the system still hovers at close to ₹8 trillion, there is only that much finetuning the RBI can do. The fallout, inevitably, will be high and rising inflation. There is no way India can expect to remain an outlier in a globalized world.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}