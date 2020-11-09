RBI should keep watch of India’s cashless tryst

While the country has attracted global praise for its relatively early adoption of an open system for e-payments, regulators must keep a close watch. A cashless boom in the years ahead could conceivably impact our conduct of monetary policy. Over time, the very ease of making e-payments might raise the “velocity of money", a loose indicator of how fast money moves around in an economy. It is often interpreted as how many times the average rupee changes hands over the span of a year. Back-of-the-envelope arithmetic suggests a slowdown since 2016-17 on that score. By an estimate made just before demonetization, we then had a national income of ₹5.4 for every rupee held in liquid form (either as actual cash or in a demand deposit). By the end of 2019-20, we had almost ₹40.9 trillion of currency and demand deposits in public hands, and with the year’s output placed at ₹203.4 trillion, that figure was below ₹5. If our economy shrinks by about one-tenth this year, then a liquid-money count of ₹42.5 trillion, as reported by India’s central bank for the fortnight ended 23 October, would point to an even less impressive ratio. The past four years, though, have been riddled with disruptions. We are still in a slump right now. But if e-money were to zoom ahead from here onwards, then the rupee itself might silently gain pace. Inflation watchers may need to keep track of this, just in case a point arises after which we have too much money chasing too few goods and services.