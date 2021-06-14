RBI should not cross the corporate bond Rubicon

As a point of principle, RBI should not exceed its brief, which is mainly to manage monetary conditions in the interest of economic stability. Its core job is to keep the rupee’s value stable, after all, not maximize profits. Splintered objectives could involve conflicts. Moreover, market players must always have clarity on the central bank’s role. As it is, RBI’s currency bonanza of 2020-21 that helped it transfer a surplus of nearly ₹1 trillion to the Centre has aroused murmurs of a plainly profit-motivated churn of holdings, with hints dropped of the ease with which old dollars can profitably be converted into new. Defenders of a swerve in orientation argue that making money off markets is better than keeping a stash more or less idle. True, big dollar inflows and RBI mop-ups have enlarged our reserves above what’s adequate to cover six months of imports and meet external payment obligations in the short term. We may also have enough to spare on the defence of our currency in case of a sudden out-gush of capital. It’s also true that makeable money left unmade is lost. Even so, an opportunity cost does not justify a profit chase in global markets by an institution that has a weighty mandate. RBI mustn’t cross the corporate-bond Rubicon.