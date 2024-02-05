RBI should respond to Paytm's 'speed bump' with banking reforms

Spats between the regulator and the regulated are inevitable. But when the spat is between the financial sector regulator and its regulated entities (REs), it takes on a different hue altogether. REs in this sector have a fiduciary responsibility to wider society (i.e. to manage money for clients rather than their own benefit). Failures on their part have the potential to impact the larger economy, as we saw in the US sub-prime loan crisis that precipitated the 2008 meltdown. Regulators, on their part, have a vital responsibility to ensure the safety and stability of the financial system. It is for this reason that the stand-off between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Paytm Payments Bank (PPB), which led to RBI clamps on many PPB activities from 29 February, must be seen as a roadblock rather than a mere “speed bump," as PPB’s founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma described it. The central bank has maintained silence on the reasons for its crackdown on PPB, but the move was reportedly triggered by violations of regulatory norms, including rules related to money laundering (a systems audit found it had not done proper background checks on source-of-funds before onboarding clients) and the bank’s repeated failure to heed its warnings on rule-compliance over an extended period.