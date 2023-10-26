RBI should step up efforts to control illegal loan apps
SummaryControlling the menace of illegal online lending calls for a holistic approach rather than the piecemeal KYC-like process reportedly mooted, and RBI will have to play a more active role.
Officials from the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) recently met with their counterparts from the ministry of finance and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to strategize on curbing illegal loan apps. As reported, MeitY mooted an additional KYC-like procedure for regulated entities (REs) such as banks and non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) to administer on their business partners for digital lending. The discussion was precipitated by the rising threat posed by illegal loan apps. A BBC documentary reveals the social engineering and aggressive recovery tactics they employ. At least 60 suicides are directly linked to predatory lending. It merits immediate intervention.