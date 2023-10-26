RBI should step up efforts to control illegal loan apps

Yet, a holistic approach may prove more effective than piecemeal efforts like KYC, and there should be no ambiguity about RBI’s nodal role in supervising digital finance. Last year, an RBI Working Group on Digital Lending proposed the creation of an independent multi-stakeholder body named the Digital India Trust Agency, whose primary role would be to verify digital lending apps. It would also maintain a public register of verified apps and wield the authority to monitor and, if necessary, revoke their authorization. Yet, this body never saw the light of day. RBI did, however, draw from another proposal of the Working Group in rolling out digital lending guidelines. The central bank also engaged app stores in a bid to eliminate illegal lenders. But these actions shifted the responsibility of oversight onto other players, distancing RBI from direct supervision.

