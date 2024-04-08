RBI shows the dull but venerable art of batting with a straight bat
Summary
- Its MPC had all the reason not to rock the boat, with growth faring well, inflation cooling and national elections looming.
If ever there was a case for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to present a straight bat, and not attempt any theatrics, Friday, 5 April 2024, was the day. With the economy doing well, inflation down, if not out, and general elections looming ahead, it made no sense to rock the boat. Not after the central bank had come in for lavish praise from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi (“RBI, with its success in managing inflation and growth, despite the pandemic and two wars, can be a role model for other central banks") and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (“RBI stands tall among its peers on several counts") at the celebrations held on 1 April to mark the 90th anniversary of RBI’s commencement of operations on 1 April 1935.