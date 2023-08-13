Opinion
RBI signals to Delhi that it can’t cut rates before Lok Sabha polls
Summary
- The central bank has signalled that any slip-ups on supply-side management could even force it to raise rates before the elections
No government likes high interest rates, because the Government of India is the country’s largest borrower. High interest rates reduce the spending power of governments. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ideologically favours lower interest rates.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more