RBI signals to Delhi that it can’t cut rates before Lok Sabha polls

As it prepares to get into election mode ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in April 2024, and before that a string of state assembly polls, Raisina Hill would like to see the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) start cutting rates sooner rather than later. Lower borrowing costs will allow it to craft a more election-friendly budget and signal to middle-class families repaying home loans that the cycle of rising monthly installments has ended.

RBI’s interest-rate-setting committee has refrained from touching rates for three meetings in a row this year, including in the latest one, held from 8 to 10 August. It’s been on a pause, as Governor Shaktikanta Das likes to say.

Das is a career bureaucrat who spent years preparing budgets with finance ministers in the Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi governments before heading to Mumbai. New Delhi hasn’t had a more sympathetic ear than him in the RBI in a long time. But the monetary policy committee which he leads has no wriggle room left. As things stand, despite consumer price inflation briefly hitting the target level of 4%, a rate cut looks increasingly unlikely any time before the upcoming elections. Interestingly, the key message from the three-day August meeting of the MPC is that New Delhi, not RBI, holds the key to early rate cuts.

The MPC delivered quite straightforward messages last week. One, since the RBI has raised its CPI inflation forecasts from 5.1% to 5.4% for the year, as well as for Q2 (6.2%) and Q3 (5.7%), it’s clear that the monetary authority expects inflation will be high in July and August. Before this meeting, the MPC had made it clear that it was not expecting to succeed in reducing inflation to the target of 4% in a stable and durable way even by the end of this year. But the MPC now suggests that it could take even longer than it previously believed to deliver inflation on target. (The RBI’s 1QFY25 inflation forecast of 5.2% says the same thing). More so as the new inflation forecasts assume normal monsoons – something that may not materialise.

Any food shock could push inflation this year higher than RBI’s projections. The government has been forced to ban exports of rice, drawing international criticism, and wheat is already showing price pressures. By September, we will have a better idea about cereals. If El Niño affects rains in August, the crop prospects could change. Fertiliser prices have shot up sharply as well.

Two, the MPC may not be in a position to simply look through vegetable price shocks every time. Governor Das has rightly highlighted that monetary policy can’t constantly look through these sorts of price shocks because when they become frequent, they can raise inflation expectations of households and businesses.

It is for this reason too that while the six-member MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, it also pledged for good measure to remain prepared to act, should the situation so warrant. Simply put, the MPC has said that in case inflationary expectations begin to look nasty, it won’t hesitate to raise rates to anchor them, thereby putting on notice the authorities in New Delhi in charge of addressing supply-side food shocks, who are going to have to apply themselves more actively to the fight against inflation.

While most observers of monetary policy rule out a rate hike until there is clarity on the food situation by October, the increased uncertainty over how inflation will behave has meant that their expectations of the earliest rate cut have been pushed from February to April 2024.

From New Delhi’s point of view, a rate cut early next year would constitute perfect timing. But the MPC seems in no position to oblige, and in fact has even signalled that any slip-ups on supply-side management could force the RBI to raise rates before the Lok Sabha elections in April 2024.