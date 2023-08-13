RBI signals to Delhi that it can’t cut rates before Lok Sabha polls

The MPC delivered quite straightforward messages last week. One, since the RBI has raised its CPI inflation forecasts from 5.1% to 5.4% for the year, as well as for Q2 (6.2%) and Q3 (5.7%), it’s clear that the monetary authority expects inflation will be high in July and August. Before this meeting, the MPC had made it clear that it was not expecting to succeed in reducing inflation to the target of 4% in a stable and durable way even by the end of this year. But the MPC now suggests that it could take even longer than it previously believed to deliver inflation on target. (The RBI’s 1QFY25 inflation forecast of 5.2% says the same thing). More so as the new inflation forecasts assume normal monsoons – something that may not materialise.