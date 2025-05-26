RBI’s ₹2.7 trillion: Many benefits arise from one big beautiful surplus
SummaryThe record transfer of Reserve Bank of India’s surplus to the Centre, despite an enlarged contingency buffer, strikes a fine balance between caution and heedfulness. It strengthens RBI as well as the government’s fiscal position. That’s good news for the economy.
On Friday last, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its decision to transfer a record surplus of nearly ₹2.7 trillion for 2024-25 to the Indian government’s coffers. The sum of ₹2,68,590.07 crore transferred is loosely referred to as the central bank’s ‘annual dividend,’ but since it is not a commerce entity, this is actually the ‘surplus’ of its income over expenditure.