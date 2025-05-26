RBI’s ₹2.7 trillion: Many benefits arise from one big beautiful surplus

This is entirely in keeping with the principles of prudent central banking. The CRB, as the name suggests, is meant to take care of contingencies. So, from 2018-19 to 2021-22, a period that included an economic slowdown even before the pandemic disruption, RBI maintained its CRB at the 5.5% lower bound as part of its effort to support India’s economy. It was upped to 6% for 2022-23 and further to 6.5% for 2023-24. And now, based on its assessment of “macroeconomic conditions and other factors affecting the balance sheet of RBI," it has been raised to 7.5% for 2024-25.