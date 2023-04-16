Monetary policy: The language used could act like a tool in itself

Just before the monetary policy was announced on the 6th of April, it was assumed that there would be a rate hike for sure. The rationale pursued in most arguments went this way. The uncertainty of the monsoon was a threat to any inflation projection. The government borrowing programme as also the redemption of TLTROs would put pressure on liquidity. The bond yields at the lower maturity end spiked as liquidity tended to be tight. Global uncertainty increased as the bank failures in the USA cast a shadow. The cut in output by OPEC spooked up oil prices. The Fed had already indicated that the rate cycle was not yet over and there would be more to come. Core inflation was sticky and unlikely to come down. More importantly the market indicator, OIS (overnight index swap) pointed to 6.75%. Then came the policy.

