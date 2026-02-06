RBI’s wait-and-watch policy: Its rate status quo, neutral stance retention and forecast restraint all make sense
The Monetary Policy Committee altered neither the repo rate nor stance, while holding back full-year growth and inflation forecasts as we await new data series for both. RBI made a few changes, though—aimed at customer protection and easing credit for MSMEs and real estate.
On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) did what everyone expected it to do. It kept both the repo rate and stance unchanged. Unless things change dramatically, and we really can’t rule that out in today’s post-Trumpian world, the repo rate—at which India’s central bank infuses liquidity— will remain at 5.25%, at least till the next MPC meet in April. The stance will also remain neutral.