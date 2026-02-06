The revisions are clearly playing on the MPC’s and Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s mind, going by the fact that he referred to them thrice in the course of the first 10 minutes of his speech. Apart from saying, “economic activity is expected to hold up well in 2026-27, and that “on the demand side, the momentum in private consumption is expected to sustain in 2026-27," the governor gave no guidance about future growth or inflation. “We are deferring the projections for the full year to the April policy as the new GDP series will be released later in the month," said Malhotra.