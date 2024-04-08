RBI won’t waver in its focus on taming retail inflation
Summary
- Signs of price stability, in food especially, could lead to shallow rate cuts starting in the second half of 2024-25.
The decision of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to leave the policy rate unchanged in the last meeting was on expected lines. RBI also maintained its stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation,’ as it is committed to bringing down consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation to its 4% target on a durable basis. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted that healthy economic growth has given RBI room to unwaveringly focus on price stability.