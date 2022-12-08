RBI worried at low bank participation in UPI

It should worry any central bank or a government which owns several banks if growingly much of the innovations – of technology or business – come from outside the mainstream banking system. There is nothing which prevents Indian banks from joining hands to build a platform such as the one which NPCI reflects to provide connectivity between banks like what third-party payment app providers such as G pay or PhonePe do. As a major shareholder in many banks, it is for the government to nudge them to invest more in technology to equip these lenders to face the challenges of a future business disruption.