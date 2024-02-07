RBI’s action on Paytm Payments Bank raises important questions

First, many venture capitalist-funded new-age startups in the digital space have ended up under-estimating their regulatory risk. Companies operating in the games/gambling space and in the crypto space are good examples. Maybe they did not under-estimate the regulatory risk, but just thought that they’ll be able to scale up their businesses quickly, and then get the regulator to talk to them on equal terms. Their investors also probably thought so and bought stakes in them at extremely high valuations, hoping to sell their stakes at even higher prices to retail investors.