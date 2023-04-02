RBI’s challenge is steepened by a new matrix of global uncertainty4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 01:25 AM IST
Inflation data and overseas flux suggest this week will see its last rate hike towards a neutral stance
The upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) comes at a very crucial juncture. Domestic growth is recovering but there are some signs of weakness. Consumer price inflation is likely to moderate, but core inflation remains sticky, even while food inflation keeps raising its ugly head. On the global front, economic uncertainties have spiked further up with the recent bank failures, raising the threat of a systemic failure in the financial sector.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×