RBI’s challenge is steepened by a new matrix of global uncertainty

Coming to growth, if we look at the last few data points emanating from India, we are seeing mixed signals. While indicators like GST collections, e-way bills, bank credit demand, passenger car sales, services GVA (gross value added) are still showing a robust recovery, other indicators like manufacturing GVA, PMI manufacturing and exports are showing signs of weakness. Corporate performance is also showing signs of moderation. Our study of 2,200 listed non-finance companies showed that sales growth moderated to 15% in the third quarter of 2022-23 from 26% in the second quarter. There is no denying that with global growth slowing down in 2023, India will feel the pain. Moreover, the strong pent-up demand seen specifically in the contact-intensive services sector could fizzle out in the months to come. However, with India’s economy still likely to record around 6% growth in 2023-24, the central bank will not be overly concerned about expansion. Having said that, there is a need to exercise caution as the economic environment remains quite uncertain. Two MPC members have already been highlighting the risks of RBI overshooting with rate hikes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}