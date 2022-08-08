While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision of 5 August was more hawkish than markets expected, it was also a prudent outcome. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sounded more confident on the domestic growth outlook, and it did not let its guard down on inflation, despite the downside inflation surprise in Q1 2022-23; it also sent a reminder that the MPC’s objective was not just to bring inflation down below 6%, but to lower it closer to the target 4% midpoint. The stance was left unchanged at “withdrawal of accommodation", a signal that the repo rate (at 5.4%) was not yet neutral and further rate hikes were coming. Overall, RBI steered clear of providing any forward guidance, which we think is prudent given today’s high levels of uncertainty.

Despite these hawkish ingredients, one relatively dovish comment was the inclusion of the statement that RBI would ensure a “safe and soft landing". The debate over whether this landing will be hard or soft is currently heating up among global policymakers. In the US, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has admitted that the path to achieving a soft landing has grown narrower, and the Bank of England now expects the UK economy to enter a long recession starting in Q4 this year (i.e., a hard landing). Against this backdrop, it is pertinent to assess India’s chances of achieving a soft landing for itself.

India’s economic growth is currently holding up well, and RBI’s projection that gross domestic product (GDP) growth will average 7.2% year-on-year in 2022-23 is close to our own estimate of 7.0%. Growth over the next 1-2 quarters should be supported by a reopening-led lift in services and the lagged effects of easy financial conditions. However, we are more downbeat on 2023-24 (we forecast GDP growth of 5.5%), due to our house view of recessions across advanced economies, including in the US, euro area and UK.

India’s domestic monetary conditions are still growth supportive, but our analysis shows that the domestic growth cycle has historically moved in sync with the global growth cycle. This is because a slowdown in exports spills over onto local manufacturing and investment, albeit with a lag of around two quarters. The contraction of exports in July was partly due to the adverse impact of a windfall tax on oil exports, but export growth (excluding oil, gold, jewellery) also slowed sharply to 1.3% year-on-year in July from 13.9% in Q1 2022-23, a sign that slowing global demand is already having an impact. Moreover, with private capital expenditure still lacklustre and fiscal space to boost growth limited, we expect growth to meaningfully disappoint in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, getting consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation durably back to 4% will be a major challenge. Much of the recent downside surprise in inflation can be traced to volatile components like vegetables, fuel prices and commodities such as gold and edible oils. Excluding the direct impact of commodities, the underlying core inflation momentum remains elevated at about 6%, suggesting higher sticky inflation.

Weak global growth could be a positive for Indian inflation via lower commodity prices, but uncertainties abound. Cereal price inflation could extend its recent gains amid uneven local paddy sowing. Housing rent inflation is likely to edge higher. Reopening could sustain higher services inflation. Household inflation expectations have eased in the latest survey round, but are still elevated relative to their pre-pandemic levels. The drop in energy prices could be lower than during past recessions due to energy transition challenges for fossil fuels and Europe’s energy needs. On the whole, we believe CPI inflation will average 6.8% in 2022-23, remaining above 6% in all quarters of this fiscal year, before dipping briefly below 5% in Q1 2023-24 due to a base effect, and then inching back towards 6% in subsequent quarters.

While the near-term macro backdrop of strong domestic growth, above 6% inflation and a hawkish Fed supports the case for further Indian repo rate hikes, we expect the policy trade-offs to start worsening next year, when growth impulses will be weaker but inflation will still be above the 4% target. RBI could still reach that 4% figure, but the growth sacrifice involved will likely be larger.

In an RBI staff paper, Pattanaik et al estimate that the real neutral rate (r*) in India was in the range of 0.8-1.0% in Q3 2021-22. Using a modified Taylor rule and RBI’s projections on CPI inflation and our more downbeat GDP growth projections, we estimate that nominal policy rates will likely need to be raised closer to 7% to get CPI inflation down to 4%. Taylor rule estimates cannot be followed mechanically, and global and local developments can change, but the rule is instructive in understanding the extent of policy tightening that may be needed to hit an inflation target like 4%.

A hard landing is defined as bringing inflation back to target but at the cost of a recession. In India’s case, where trend growth is higher, a recession is less likely, but significantly below-trend growth is still a risk. Uncertainty is high at this stage, but RBI and its MPC must stand ready to choose between the 4% inflation target and an economic soft landing.

Sonal Varma is chief economist (India and Asia ex-Japan) at Nomura